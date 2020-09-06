IPL 2020 News

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Rajasthan Royals' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 18:47 IST

Rajasthan Royals has named Steve Smith as its captain for the IPL 2020.

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals.

Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)Venue
Tuesday, September 22Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMSharjah
Sunday, September 27Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMSharjah
Wednesday, September 30Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, October 3Royal Challengers Bangalore3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Tuesday, October 6Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Friday, October 9Delhi Capitals7:30 PMSharjah
Sunday, October 11Sunrisers Hyderabad3:30 PMDubai
Wednesday, October 14Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, October 17Royal Challengers Bangalore3:30 PMDubai
Monday, October 19Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Thursday, October 22Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, October 25Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Friday, October 30Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Sunday, November 1Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubai

