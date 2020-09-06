Home IPL 2020 News Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Rajasthan Royals' group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:47 IST Rajasthan Royals has named Steve Smith as its captain for the IPL 2020. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:47 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals.Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)VenueTuesday, September 22Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMSharjahSunday, September 27Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMSharjahWednesday, September 30Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, October 3Royal Challengers Bangalore3:30 PMAbu DhabiTuesday, October 6Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiFriday, October 9Delhi Capitals7:30 PMSharjahSunday, October 11Sunrisers Hyderabad3:30 PMDubaiWednesday, October 14Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, October 17Royal Challengers Bangalore3:30 PMDubaiMonday, October 19Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMAbu DhabiThursday, October 22Sunrisers Hyderabad7:30 PMDubaiSunday, October 25Mumbai Indians7:30 PMAbu DhabiFriday, October 30Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMAbu DhabiSunday, November 1Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMDubai Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos