Home Interviews IPL 2020: AB de Villiers is batting like it is 2011, says Virat Kohli Virat Kohli also feels that playing at only three venues, and staying at the same hotel for the entire duration of the IPL makes life easy for players. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 07 September, 2020 19:42 IST RCB skipper Virat Kohli at the nets in Dubai. - TWITTER/@RCBTweets Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 07 September, 2020 19:42 IST The past failures of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL will not affect the team, skipper Virat Kohli said. RCB is yet to win an IPL title - a burden that its players have long carried.“I spoke to A.B. de Villiers about this. We’ve never felt so calm going into an IPL before. He is batting like it is 2011; he is fit as ever. We’re disconnecting with the past. We’re not carrying any baggage, something we’ve done too many times in the past,” Kohli said in the RCB Bold Diaries interview.READ| Back in IPL after six years, Neesham looks to make it count The star batsman explained that the current squad is well balanced. “The reason why Chris Morris has been included is that he brings balance to the team. Some of the youngsters are quite exciting too. Aaron Finch has a lot of international experience; Josh Philippe is very exciting. We have a great balance of experience, T20 skill and eager youngsters. This is the most balanced squad since our memorable 2016 season,” Kohli said.READ| Ben Stokes may miss first half of IPL, Rajasthan Royals to 'wait' Kohli added that playing at only three venues, and staying at the same hotel through the duration of the IPL makes life easy for players. “All teams will know the three venues inside out. This makes a more level-playing field. It will boil down to skill,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos