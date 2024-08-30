MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes

Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes at Monza when the rear of the Mercedes snapped out of line at high-speed Parabolica and the car spun off into the barriers.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 18:08 IST , MONZA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli gets out of the car after crashing during practice.
Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli gets out of the car after crashing during practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Mercedes’ Andrea Kimi Antonelli gets out of the car after crashing during practice. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli, expected to replace seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes next season, crashed heavily on his Formula One practice debut at the Italian Grand Prix on Friday.

Antonelli, who turned 18 last Sunday, brought the session to a halt after 10 minutes at Monza when the rear of the Mercedes snapped out of line at high-speed Parabolica and the car spun off into the barriers.

Replacing race regular George Russell for the session, he had made an encouraging start with a clean first lap as the early pacesetter.

“Sorry,” he said over the radio before getting out and walking away.

“Kimi, all good,” said team boss Toto Wolff in reply.

The car was brought back to the pits for repair, with Russell due to take over for the second session at the ‘Temple of Speed’.

Team spokesman Bradley Lord said it had been a hefty impact and Antonelli had gone to the medical centre for checks, with the team hoping to have the car ready for second practice.

“It’s unfortunate it ended the way it did. But he was on the limit, pushing the limit from lap one, that’s always good to see and it’s all part of the learning curve,” he told Sky Sports television.

Antonelli is expected to be confirmed by Mercedes imminently as the replacement for Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari at the end of the season. 

Related Topics

Andrea Kimi Antonelli /

Lewis Hamilton /

Mercedes /

Formula One /

Italian Grand Prix /

Monza /

George Russell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Avani clinches gold, Manish wins silver, Preethi, Mona grabs bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chiesa unlikely to feature against Man United, says Liverpool’s Slot
    Reuters
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Shreyas, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI thrashes Mumbai by 286 runs to book semifinal spot
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  2. Italian GP 2024: Norris ignores F1 championship battle, taking things one race at a time
    Reuters
  3. F1: Monza motivation not enough for a Ferrari win, says Leclerc
    Reuters
  4. Formula One safety car crashes at Monza
    Reuters
  5. Kush Maini completes second Formula 1 test at Imola
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics 2024, Day 2 LIVE updates: Avani clinches gold, Manish wins silver, Preethi, Mona grabs bronze, India latest scores, results, medals
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Kimi Antonelli crashes in F1 practice debut with Mercedes
    Reuters
  3. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Chiesa unlikely to feature against Man United, says Liverpool’s Slot
    Reuters
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament: Shreyas, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI thrashes Mumbai by 286 runs to book semifinal spot
    Sankar Narayanan EH
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment