Buchi Babu Tournament: Shreyas, Sarfaraz fail as TNCA XI thrashes Mumbai by 286 runs to book semifinal spot

Mumbai, chasing 510, kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as TNCA XI won by 286 runs at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground here on Friday and booked its place in the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament in style.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 18:33 IST , COIMBATORE - 2 MINS READ

Sankar Narayanan EH
TNCA XI players celebrate a wicket against Mumbai.
TNCA XI players celebrate a wicket against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu
TNCA XI players celebrate a wicket against Mumbai. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M/ The Hindu

Mumbai’s star players Shreyas Iyer (22, 79b) and Sarfaraz Khan (0, 4b) had their tasks cut out in salvaging a draw against TNCA XI. However, the visitor fell short as the two batters got out to short-pitched deliveries in a span of a few minutes.

The senior pair had the added responsibility as Suryakumar Yadav did not come out to bat in the second innings, having injured his hand while fielding at slips on day three.

Mumbai, chasing 510, kept on losing wickets at regular intervals as TNCA XI won by 286 runs at the Sri Ramakrishna College Cricket Ground here on Friday and booked its place in the semifinals of the Buchi Babu tournament in style.

After a fairly decent show by Mumbai in the first session (119 for two in 40 overs), R. Sai Kishore introduced an unconventional field set-up to disrupt Shreyas’ rhythm.

C.V. Achyuth (three for 37) started with a fly slip and a fine third-man. The pacer also had Sai Kishore fielding in a position between a conventional fine-leg and square-leg. The plan worked like magic as Shreyas’ pull shot went straight to the TNCA XI skipper’s hands.

Achyuth’s next over saw him get Sarfaraz caught at deep backward point off a wide and rising delivery. Mumbai slid from 122 for two to 122 for five with Sai Kishore accounting for Sidhaant Aadhhathrao in between the pacer’s overs.

Mumbai never recovered from that jolt and was bundled out for 223.

“It was my debut game and it’s a great feeling to dismiss batters who have played for the country. The length is important but that spell was more about short balls and the pace helped a bit,” Achyuth said after the fourth day’s play.

THE SCORES
TNCA XI 379 & 286 bt Mumbai 156 & 223 in 72.5 overs (Musheer 40, Mulani 68);  Points: TNCA XI 6(9), Mumbai 0 (1).

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
