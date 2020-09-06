IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals assistant physiotherapist tests positive for Covid-19

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday announced that the team's assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19.

"He was going through his mandatory quarantine, and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one," said a statement released by DC.

"He was yet to meet with, and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL isolation facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad," the statement added.

The news comes close on the heels of 13 members - including two players - of the Chennai Super Kings camp testing positive ahead of the 13th edition of the Twenty20 League, which gets underway on September 19 in Abu Dhabi, where defending champion Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings.