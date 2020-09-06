IPL 2020 News

Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues

IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Sunrisers Hyderabad's group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates.

06 September, 2020 18:41 IST

David Warner has been with the Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014.   -  PTI

Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)Venue
Monday, September 21Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, September 26Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Tuesday, September 29Delhi Capitals7:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Friday, October 2Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, October 4Mumbai Indians3:30 PMSharjah
Thursday, October 8Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, October 11Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMDubai
Tuesday, October 13Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMDubai
Sunday, October 18Kolkata Knight Riders3:30 PMAbu Dhabi
Thursday, October 22Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, October 24Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubai
Tuesday, October 27Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubai
Saturday, October 31Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMSharjah
Tuesday, November 3Mumbai Indians7:30 PMSharjah

