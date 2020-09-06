Home IPL 2020 News Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 fixtures: Full schedule, dates, timings, venues IPL 2020 fixtures: Here's the complete list of Sunrisers Hyderabad's group stage matches scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates. Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:41 IST David Warner has been with the Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2014. - PTI Team Sportstar 06 September, 2020 18:41 IST Defending champion Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 opener on September 19 in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai will also play the last match of the league phase, which ends on November 3, against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.READ | IPL 2020 full schedule: Complete list of fixtures, start date, time table Here's the complete list of fixtures, venues and match timings for the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.Day and dateOpponentTime (in IST)VenueMonday, September 21Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, September 26Kolkata Knight Riders7:30 PMAbu DhabiTuesday, September 29Delhi Capitals7:30 PMAbu DhabiFriday, October 2Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMDubaiSunday, October 4Mumbai Indians3:30 PMSharjahThursday, October 8Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubaiSunday, October 11Rajasthan Royals3:30 PMDubaiTuesday, October 13Chennai Super Kings7:30 PMDubaiSunday, October 18Kolkata Knight Riders3:30 PMAbu DhabiThursday, October 22Rajasthan Royals7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, October 24Kings XI Punjab7:30 PMDubaiTuesday, October 27Delhi Capitals7:30 PMDubaiSaturday, October 31Royal Challengers Bangalore7:30 PMSharjahTuesday, November 3Mumbai Indians7:30 PMSharjah Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos