Cricket CPL 2020 semifinal T20 LIVE Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs CPL T20 2020 semifinal LIVE score: Catch the commentary, updates, and highlights from the semifinal between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs. Team Sportstar Tarouba Last Updated: 08 September, 2020 17:28 IST Trinbago Knight Riders' Kieron Pollard has, thus far, hit the most number of sixes (20) in CPL 2020. - CPL T20 Team Sportstar Tarouba Last Updated: 08 September, 2020 17:28 IST Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 semifinal match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs.This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.Stay tuned! The live commentary of Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs begins at 7:30 PM IST. PREVIEWKeep aside the fact that the Trinbago Knight Riders have stayed unbeaten throughout the course of CPL 2020's group stage. Try and forget that the Jamaica Tallawahs just made the cut after rain played spoilsport in one of its matches, the shared point handing it an advantage over the Barbados Tridents.Coming into the semifinals, both teams have everything to fight for as the counter has been reset to zero. A brief moment of excellence or a minor folly might turn things around! Trinbago surely does have momentum on its side with players like Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and skipper Kieron Pollard in fine touch. Tallawahs, meanwhile, have both the highest run-getter (Glenn Phillips) and highest wicket-taker (Mujeeb Ur Rahman) among its ranks and will be heavily relying on their performances. It would also expect Muscle Russell to get going on the big night. Needless to say, we are in for a cracker of a contest. SQUADSTrinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali KhanJamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonnar, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan PersaudCPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.CPL T20 Points TableTEAMSPWLPointsNRRTrinbago Knight Riders10100201.294Guyana Amazon Warriors10 64120.600St Lucia Zouks10 6412-0.021Jamaica Tallawahs10 367-0.245Barbados Tridents10 376-0.253St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots10 183-1.498WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs JAMAICA TALLAWAHS LIVE?The Caribbean Premier League semifinal match Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game is available on sportstar.thehindu.com