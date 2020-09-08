CPL 2020 semifinal T20 LIVE Score Updates: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2020 semifinal match between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs.



This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.





Stay tuned! The live commentary of Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs begins at 7:30 PM IST.



PREVIEW



Keep aside the fact that the Trinbago Knight Riders have stayed unbeaten throughout the course of CPL 2020's group stage. Try and forget that the Jamaica Tallawahs just made the cut after rain played spoilsport in one of its matches, the shared point handing it an advantage over the Barbados Tridents.



Coming into the semifinals, both teams have everything to fight for as the counter has been reset to zero. A brief moment of excellence or a minor folly might turn things around!





SQUADS



Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan



Jamaica Tallawahs: Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonnar, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Trinbago surely does have momentum on its side with players like Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and skipper Kieron Pollard in fine touch. Tallawahs, meanwhile, have both the highest run-getter (Glenn Phillips) and highest wicket-taker (Mujeeb Ur Rahman) among its ranks and will be heavily relying on their performances. It would also expect Muscle Russell to get going on the big night. Needless to say, we are in for a cracker of a contest.



CPL is the world's first major T20 league to be held since the COVID-19 pandemic brought international and domestic cricket to a standstill.



CPL T20 Points Table

TEAMS P W L Points NRR Trinbago Knight Riders 10 10 0 20 1.294 Guyana Amazon Warriors 10 6 4 12 0.600 St Lucia Zouks 10 6 4 12 -0.021 Jamaica Tallawahs 10 3 6 7 -0.245 Barbados Tridents 10 3 7 6 -0.253 St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots 10 1 8 3 -1.498



WHERE TO WATCH CPL T20 - TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS vs JAMAICA TALLAWAHS LIVE?



The Caribbean Premier League semifinal match Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the FanCode app or website. The live commentary of the game is available on sportstar.thehindu.com