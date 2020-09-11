Cricket Cricket Wickets in UAE suit my bowling: MI’s Coulter-Nile ahead of IPL Aussie pacer Coulter-Nile was part of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013 although he did not get to play many games back then. PTI Abu Dhabi 11 September, 2020 23:08 IST Coulter Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore at the auctions last year. - PTI PTI Abu Dhabi 11 September, 2020 23:08 IST Mumbai Indians’ Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile says the wickets in the UAE “suit my bowling” and is confident of contributing with the bat as well in the upcoming IPL.Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the 13th edition of the league will be held in the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.“Mumbai has got a world class bowling line-up. Firstly I’m just trying to find my way into the team.“I can bowl anywhere and maybe do a little bit of batting behind the likes of (Kieron) Pollard, Krunal and Hardik (Pandya). I like these wickets. These wickets suit my bowling. I trust my skills,” he said in a video shared by the franchise on its Twitter handle on Friday.Coulter-Nile was part of the Mumbai Indians team in 2013 although he did not get to play many games back then.Recalling his first stint with the franchise, he said, “Last time I was here it was a great experience winning the IPL and the Champions League.“It was an absolutely great team I was involved with then.”Defending champions Mumbai Indians spent Rs 8 crore to bring in Coulter-Nile during the auctions last year.The 32-year-old Australian will be part of a pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Mitchell McClenaghan and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos