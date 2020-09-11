Home IPL 2020 News IPL's Rajasthan Royals offers to sponsor UAE’s junior women’s cricketers A Rajasthan Royals delegation, led by its chairman Ranjit Barthakur, visited the Dubai Sports Council this week and expressed its keenness to work with DSC. PTI Dubai 11 September, 2020 23:00 IST Royals have sponsored to train six female players below the age of 18 in India at their the Royal Academy each year. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - AP PTI Dubai 11 September, 2020 23:00 IST Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals has held discussions with the Dubai Sports Council about sponsoring young women cricketers in the UAE as part of its plans to develop the sport here.According to a statement, a Rajasthan Royals delegation, led by its chairman Ranjit Barthakur, visited the Dubai Sports Council this week and expressed its keenness to work with DSC.READ | Barthakur said that the franchise is keen to promote cricket in the UAE, and has offered to sponsor on a yearly basis UAE’s six top junior women cricketers and take them to India for specialised training.“I would like to thank the UAE and Dubai government, for being such wonderful and gracious hosts. We thank them for hosting IPL which is one of the most important sports events in India and in world cricket, and a source of pride for India as a country,” Barthakur said.“We are really keen to work with the council, especially on the women’s cricket side. The nurturing of women’s cricket is critical and there can be nobody better than Dubai Sports Council to encourage women’s cricket,” he said.Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the league in 2008.“We want Dubai to be the centre of excellence for children’s cricket and women’s cricket, and we have offered — from the Royal Academy at the Rajasthan Royals — to sponsor, every year, six female players below the age of 18 to train in India,” Barthakur said.Barthakur said the UAE is a diverse country with so many nationalities living here.“They do provide everybody with equal opportunity here. So if we can promote Emirati cricketers, it will go a long way in promoting cricket here. I think they have a fantastic establishment,” he added.The 13th edition of the league will be taking part in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, with a total of 60 matches being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos