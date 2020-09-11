Cricket Cricket Steve Smith suffers blow to the head, rested for first ODI against England Steve Smith missed Australia’s first ODI against England at Old Trafford on Friday due to a head knock. Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 18:17 IST File picture of Steve Smith. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 11 September, 2020 18:17 IST Steve Smith missed Australia’s first ODI against England at Old Trafford on Friday due to a head knock.It has been learnt that with Smith suffering a blow to the head in the nets on Thursday, he was rested as a precaution.READ: 'Australia needs to work on its brand of one-day cricket'A team spokesperson told cricket.com.au that Smith is being assessed for concussion. Smith - who is the captain of Rajasthan Royas - along with other team-mates will be leaving for the United Arab Emirates next week for the IPL. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos