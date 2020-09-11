Steve Smith suffers blow to the head, rested for first ODI against England

Steve Smith missed Australia’s first ODI against England at Old Trafford on Friday due to a head knock.

It has been learnt that with Smith suffering a blow to the head in the nets on Thursday, he was rested as a precaution.

READ: 'Australia needs to work on its brand of one-day cricket'

A team spokesperson told cricket.com.au that Smith is being assessed for concussion. Smith - who is the captain of Rajasthan Royas - along with other team-mates will be leaving for the United Arab Emirates next week for the IPL.