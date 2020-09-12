IPL

IPL 2020: USA's Ali Khan replaces Harry Gurney at KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in USA’s 29-year-old fast bowler, Ali Khan, as a replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 12 September, 2020 12:47 IST

Ali Khan also represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Mumbai 12 September, 2020 12:47 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in USA’s 29-year-old fast bowler, Ali Khan, as a replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney.

Gurney will undergo a surgery related to a shoulder injury, and has pulled out of both the IPL and England's Vitality Blast last month. With this, Khan becomes the first USA player to feature in the tournament.

READ: How coronavirus cut-short Ali Khan’s PSL homecoming

A part of the Trinbago Knight Riders - the CPL franchise with the same parent company as KKR - Khan played a key role in helping the side win the tournament. He was on KKR's radar as a standby player last season as well. This CPL season, he took eight wickets in eight matches.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Latest updates

IPL Interviews

IPL Videos

Fixtures

IPL Pictures

IPL Features

IPL Quiz

My IPL
IPL Special

  Dugout videos