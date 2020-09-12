IPL 2020 IPL IPL 2020: USA's Ali Khan replaces Harry Gurney at KKR Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in USA’s 29-year-old fast bowler, Ali Khan, as a replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney. Team Sportstar Mumbai 12 September, 2020 12:47 IST Ali Khan also represented Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Mumbai 12 September, 2020 12:47 IST Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in USA’s 29-year-old fast bowler, Ali Khan, as a replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney.Gurney will undergo a surgery related to a shoulder injury, and has pulled out of both the IPL and England's Vitality Blast last month. With this, Khan becomes the first USA player to feature in the tournament.READ: How coronavirus cut-short Ali Khan’s PSL homecomingA part of the Trinbago Knight Riders - the CPL franchise with the same parent company as KKR - Khan played a key role in helping the side win the tournament. He was on KKR's radar as a standby player last season as well. This CPL season, he took eight wickets in eight matches. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos