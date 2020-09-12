IPL 2020: USA's Ali Khan replaces Harry Gurney at KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders has roped in USA’s 29-year-old fast bowler, Ali Khan, as a replacement for English seamer Harry Gurney.

Gurney will undergo a surgery related to a shoulder injury, and has pulled out of both the IPL and England's Vitality Blast last month. With this, Khan becomes the first USA player to feature in the tournament.

A part of the Trinbago Knight Riders - the CPL franchise with the same parent company as KKR - Khan played a key role in helping the side win the tournament. He was on KKR's radar as a standby player last season as well. This CPL season, he took eight wickets in eight matches.