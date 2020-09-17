IPL 2020: Cummins is the most challenging bowler to face, says Rana

Nitish Rana is one of the uncapped gems in the Indian Premier League. The hard-hitting floater in the middle-order has been delivering the goods for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two seasons.

This time around, trust the southpaw to handle the bowlers even more disdainfully as he will be fine-tuning his game by facing Pat Cummins — the most expensive player of the season — at the nets.

READ: What does Kolkata Knight Riders' strongest XI look like?

The Australian, bought for Rs 15.5 crore by KKR, is expected to join the side this week. “Pat Cummins is the most challenging bowler to face and luckily, he is in our team. I don’t think anybody else [among the bowlers] from the opponent teams will be a problem as such.

“Cummins brings in experience and I want all our young bowlers, who have been doing well in domestic and for KKR in the past two years, to learn from him and grow as players,” said Rana in an interaction from the United Arab Emirates.

READ: Russell is currently world’s best all-rounder, says Rinku Singh

The 24-year-old also highlighted the progress of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. “Nagarkoti was injured [for two seasons] and now, he has come back stronger. Both Shivam and Nagarkoti are bowling at 140+. It can be challenging for any batsman. They are looking in great touch,” said Rana, who will have a fanboy moment with Brendon McCullum as head coach of the franchise.

“I am also from Delhi, and I have played my cricket aggressively. I was a big fan of McCullum when I was a kid. I was very happy when I heard he has been appointed as coach. I want him to coach the team like the way he played his game, so that it is easier for a few of us.”