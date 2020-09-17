IPL 2020 IPL IPL 2020: Cummins is the most challenging bowler to face, says Rana Ahead of IPL 2020, KKR all-rounder Nitish Rana says no other bowler among the opponent teams is as lethal as the Australian speedster Pat Cummins. Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 17 September, 2020 21:05 IST Nitish Rana during a warm-up match in Abu Dhabi. - Kolkata Knight Riders Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Kolkata 17 September, 2020 21:05 IST Nitish Rana is one of the uncapped gems in the Indian Premier League. The hard-hitting floater in the middle-order has been delivering the goods for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two seasons.This time around, trust the southpaw to handle the bowlers even more disdainfully as he will be fine-tuning his game by facing Pat Cummins — the most expensive player of the season — at the nets.READ: What does Kolkata Knight Riders' strongest XI look like?The Australian, bought for Rs 15.5 crore by KKR, is expected to join the side this week. “Pat Cummins is the most challenging bowler to face and luckily, he is in our team. I don’t think anybody else [among the bowlers] from the opponent teams will be a problem as such.“Cummins brings in experience and I want all our young bowlers, who have been doing well in domestic and for KKR in the past two years, to learn from him and grow as players,” said Rana in an interaction from the United Arab Emirates.READ: Russell is currently world’s best all-rounder, says Rinku SinghThe 24-year-old also highlighted the progress of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. “Nagarkoti was injured [for two seasons] and now, he has come back stronger. Both Shivam and Nagarkoti are bowling at 140+. It can be challenging for any batsman. They are looking in great touch,” said Rana, who will have a fanboy moment with Brendon McCullum as head coach of the franchise.“I am also from Delhi, and I have played my cricket aggressively. I was a big fan of McCullum when I was a kid. I was very happy when I heard he has been appointed as coach. I want him to coach the team like the way he played his game, so that it is easier for a few of us.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos