Home Interviews Rohit Sharma: Malinga's experience will be missed in IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admits it is not easy to fill Lasith Malinga's boots but he has options in James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni and Mohsin Khan. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 17 September, 2020 17:11 IST Lasith Malinga and Rohit Sharma during an IPL match in 2019. - FILE PHOTO/K. MURALI KUMAR Shayan Acharya Mumbai 17 September, 2020 17:11 IST Lasith Malinga has been one of the key members of Mumbai Indians over the past few years. But this time around, the Sri Lankan pace ace will miss out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.READ| IPL 2020 schedule: Full IPL schedule, time table, teams, match timings, venues Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma admits that his team will miss the incomparable Malinga — the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps.READ| IPL 2020: Sun, sand and cricket “I don’t think it is easy to come and fill his boots. He has been a match-winner for Mumbai. I have said it many times, whenever we sort of find ourselves in trouble, Malinga was the one to bail us out from that,” Rohit said in an interaction from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.READ| Pattinson looking forward to work with MI's 'best bowlers' “His experience will be missed, what he did with Mumbai Indians is unbelievable and it is unfortunate that he is not a part of the team this year.”The franchise has roped in Australian James Pattinson as Malinga’s replacement.“We have got the likes of (James) Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin (Khan) and these are the names that we are looking to replace Malinga with. But obviously what Malinga did for Mumbai, it is not just comparable,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos