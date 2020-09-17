Rohit Sharma: Malinga's experience will be missed in IPL 2020

Lasith Malinga has been one of the key members of Mumbai Indians over the past few years. But this time around, the Sri Lankan pace ace will miss out on the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to personal reasons.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma admits that his team will miss the incomparable Malinga — the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 170 scalps.

“I don’t think it is easy to come and fill his boots. He has been a match-winner for Mumbai. I have said it many times, whenever we sort of find ourselves in trouble, Malinga was the one to bail us out from that,” Rohit said in an interaction from Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“His experience will be missed, what he did with Mumbai Indians is unbelievable and it is unfortunate that he is not a part of the team this year.”

The franchise has roped in Australian James Pattinson as Malinga’s replacement.

“We have got the likes of (James) Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin (Khan) and these are the names that we are looking to replace Malinga with. But obviously what Malinga did for Mumbai, it is not just comparable,” he said.