CSK vs MI IPL 2020 live updates: Chennai Super Kings takes on Mumbai Indians

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) starts on Saturday with defending champion Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The venue, which was opened in May 2004, hosted its maiden first-class match when Scotland took on Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup in November that year. The stadium is named after former UAE President His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan It staged its first T20I on February 10, 2010, when Afghanistan played Scotland. The last T20I was played between United Arab Emirates and Canada on Oct 27, 2019. Chennai Super Kings will play four matches at the venue and Mumbai Indians eight.READ| IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings team preview - Dad’s Army, with some young blood IPL SQUADSCHENNAI SUPER KINGS SQUAD: MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai KishoreNarayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali VijayMUMBAI INDIANS SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, James PattinsonREAD| IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians team preview - Geared up for title defence OUR ALL-TIME IPL XI1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)- Has six IPL hundreds – the most by any batsman- His 175 not out is the highest score not only in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket- His run aggregate of 4,480 runs is the highest by an opening batsman in the IPL2. David Warner (Australia)- Fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4,706 runs – the most by a foreign player- His 48 scores of 50-plus are the most by any batsman in IPL cricket- Has the most scores in the 90s (5) in the IPLREAD| Mumbai Indians' James Pattinson: You just have to play to your strengths 3. Virat Kohli (India)- Leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,412 runs- Has the most runs in a single IPL season (973) in 2016 – the only batsman with 900 or more runs!- Has the most hundreds in a single IPL season (4) in 20164. Suresh Raina (India)- Second-highest run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,368 runs- Has aggregated 400 or more runs in nine out of 12 IPL seasons – the most by any batsman- Has aggregated 350 or more runs in each of the 12 IPL seasons – the only one to do so5. M. S. Dhoni (India) – captain/wicketkeeper- His batting average of 42.20 is the second highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs- Has played the most matches as captain (174) in the IPL- The only player to win over 100 matches (104) as captain in the IPLREAD| CSK bowling coach L. Balaji: Seniors bring experience 6. A. B. de Villiers (South Africa)- His batting strike rate 151.24 is the highest by any batsman in IPL cricket with over 3,000 runs- Can also keep wickets7. Harbhajan Singh (India)- Has 150 wickets in IPL cricket – the most by an off-spinner- Has an economy rate of 7.05 runs per over, which is the third best among bowlers with 100 or more wickets- A useful batsman with a strike rate of 138, with several cameo knocks of high quality8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)- Has 133 wickets, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL cricket- His economy rate of 7.24 is the second-best by a pacer after Lasith Malinga among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets- His bowling strike rate of 19.64 balls per wicket is the second-best by an Indian pacer with 100 or more IPL wicketsREAD| IPL 2020: Hoping the bubble doesn’t burst 9. Amit Mishra (India)- Has 157 IPL wickets – the second-most after Malinga and the most by a spinner in IPL cricket- Has claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL – the most by any bowler10. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)- Is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets- His bowling average of 19.79 is the lowest among bowlers with 50 or more IPL wickets- His bowling strike rate of 16.63 balls per wicket is the best by a pacer with 50 or more IPL wickets- His economy rate of 7.14 is the best by a pacer among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets11. Zaheer Khan (India)- Has 102 wickets in IPL cricket- The only left-arm bowler in the side(IPL XI by Mohandas Menon)The match will be streamed live on Star's video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow live updates from the opening match on Sportstar's match day live blog. 