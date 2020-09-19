IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo misses out due to niggle

Dwayne Bravo has been a constant presence in the Chennai Super Kings line-up since the 2011 season and has been its key bowler at the back end of the innings.

The West Indian who recently became the first bowler to go past 500 T20 wickets, however, did not bowl in the CPL final due to a knee injury and misses out in the opening game of the 2020 IPL.

His subtle pace variations have flummoxed batsmen across the world and he even hinted at a new variation of his effective slower ball for this year's IPL. For now, it has to wait.

FOLLOW LIVE | IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Quinton open for Mumbai Indians

CSK had made a smart pick in Sam Curran as a cover for the ageing Bravo who will make his debut for the three-time champion, He provides variety to the attack as a left-arm pacer.

The team also paid a fortune to get Piyush Chawla in the auction and one reason was the balance he gives as a cover for Imran Tahir to accommodate four other foreigners.

In the absence of Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay who had spent most of the time on the sidelines in the previous season will play a key role in Saturday's clash at the top of the order.