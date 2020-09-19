Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo misses out due to niggle West Indies star Dwayne Bravo, who picked up a niggle during the 2020 CPL and didn't bowl in the final, isn't part of CSK's playing XI in the IPL opener against MI. Dipak Ragav 19 September, 2020 19:42 IST CSK fan-favorite Dwayne Bravo is not fit for the team's 2020 IPL opener against MI in the UAE on Saturday (File Photo). - V. GANESAN Dipak Ragav 19 September, 2020 19:42 IST Dwayne Bravo has been a constant presence in the Chennai Super Kings line-up since the 2011 season and has been its key bowler at the back end of the innings. The West Indian who recently became the first bowler to go past 500 T20 wickets, however, did not bowl in the CPL final due to a knee injury and misses out in the opening game of the 2020 IPL. His subtle pace variations have flummoxed batsmen across the world and he even hinted at a new variation of his effective slower ball for this year's IPL. For now, it has to wait. FOLLOW LIVE | IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score: Rohit, Quinton open for Mumbai Indians CSK had made a smart pick in Sam Curran as a cover for the ageing Bravo who will make his debut for the three-time champion, He provides variety to the attack as a left-arm pacer. The team also paid a fortune to get Piyush Chawla in the auction and one reason was the balance he gives as a cover for Imran Tahir to accommodate four other foreigners. In the absence of Suresh Raina, Murali Vijay who had spent most of the time on the sidelines in the previous season will play a key role in Saturday's clash at the top of the order. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C/WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos