IPL 2020: David Warner calls on SRH to ‘go out there and have fun’

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has a message to the team’s middle-order - just back yourself, go out to play freely and when wickets fall at the top put the pressure back on the bowlers.

“That is the only way to look forward,” Warner said during a virtual media interaction from Dubai.

Warner pointed out that in the last season, the middle-order didn’t get too many opportunities because the top three have been scoring heavily. “Yes, it is good to have a lot of youngsters in the middle-order. They bring a lot of enthusiasm and show the right kind of attitude, too. I have been hearing some very good reports about it on social media and hope they translate their talent into performances,” he said.

‘Balanced side’

Looking ahead to Sunrisers’ opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 21, Warner felt it was important to get early momentum with a string of victories. “We will try our best for that and if it doesn’t happen, will re-work our strategies and hope to go the distance in the IPL. Every team has a perfect mix of world-class overseas players and quality Indian players. Ours is a pretty good balanced side in all departments,” he said.

“Well, the boys have to just go out there and have fun, not take it too seriously. Like if you get angry you will tend to repeat the mistakes.”

Warner said it was a good feeling to lead Sunrisers, but for his team it didn’t matter who was leading the side. “We have plenty of experience with the likes of Kane [Williamson], [Jonny] Bairstow, Vijay Shankar to name a few. We got a job on our hand for sure,” he said.

Commenting on opener Jonny Bairstow, Warner reminded that they had pretty good starts in the last edition when they played for the first time together. “We know when to take those calculated risks and it is time to go this year again,” Warner said with a smile.

Questioned whether spinners will play a big role, Warner it depended on the kind of wickets available at the three venues. “Some of them might be flat, some might offer swing in the first session and some might assist the spinner in the second half of the games. We have three good spinning all-rounders in the team. So, let us wait and see how they shape up,” he said.

‘Super relaxed’

Warner said the new head coach Trevor Bayliss helped build a relaxed environment. “The best part is that he is super relaxed, takes accountability for the team’s performances. He is very chilled. With him around, there is a sense of relaxed environment,” he said.

“But, at the same time, he will put his foot down when required,” he added.

Warner said IPL 2020 presented a different kind of challenge, moving away from one bio-bubble (in England) to the UAE. “It is difficult for some to be away from their families for such a long time. But, I do believe once you the event starts, the players will be more focussed on the game. I think the BCCI and the hosts here have done a fantastic job to get the IPL going. All the players have to do is to be smart, look after their mental aspect well by doing small things to be fresh for any challenges. You play the game as the rest of things are being taken care off in these testing times during the pandemic,” he said.

“With no crowds at the ground which any team would miss, everyone will stay in a competitive frame of mind once the event gets along,” Warner hoped.

Warner looked forward to India’s forthcoming cricket tour of Australia. “Well, I am looking forward to the tour which will be a great battle between two very highly competitive teams. And, I hope at least 25 per cent crowds will be allowed as was the case with some football matches. That will be fantastic,” Warner said.