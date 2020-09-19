IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Cricket Score: Rohit's Mumbai Indians takes on Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020, CSK vs MI Live Score: Follow live streaming, commentary and updates from the IPL match between Rohit's Mumbai Indians and Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 September, 2020 17:46 IST MI will take on CSK in the IPL 2020 opener. - R RAGU Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 September, 2020 17:46 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 opener between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.BUILD-UPAfter six months of inactivity, Indian cricketers will be in action at the IPL 2020 opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. Here's the match preview - READChennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said on Friday that skipper M.S. Dhoni is “mentally engaged and determined” to encounter the challenges of a “tactically different” IPL - READM.S. Dhoni has enjoyed phenomenal success with CSK, both as a batsman and skipper. Here are Dhoni's top five moments with the Men in Yellow - READThe desert sands in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may not instantly offer cricketing symbolism in an Indian context. But prod your memory and two searing images emerge. The first, a heart-breaking one as Javed Miandad launched a match-winning last-ball six off Chetan Sharma in the 1986 Austral-Asia Cup final at Sharjah. The second, a delirious string of desert-storm nights as Sachin Tendulkar single-handedly stunned Australia with his two blazing hundreds at Sharjah while India seized the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup. K.C. Vijaya Kumar writes how IPL’s bio-secure avatar set to quench fans’ thirst - READIf the unprecedented delay in staging the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 13th edition, owing to the pandemic, seems to have been a boon for a team, it has to be the defending champion. Here's Amol Karhadkar's team preview for MI - READ The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.