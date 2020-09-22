IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik happy to play Mumbai Indians early

When every match becomes a do-or-die encounter closer to the playoffs, it is tough to face an opponent like Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders have had the misfortune of meeting the four-time champion in such precarious positions.

The story is different in the Indian Premier League 2020. This time, Dinesh Karthik’s side will meet the defending champion in its tournament opener. The head-to-head record of 19 losses and six wins isn’t a concern for the captain. “It is good we are playing them early in the tournament. They are a solid side, and the records speak for themselves. They have a team of world class players,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

In the first three games, the team batting first has won; 160 seems to be the par score and Karthik feels “it is an interesting number this year”.

“It seems 160 is a par score on most grounds. There is no reason that higher total can’t be achieved or lower totals can’t be defended,” said Karthik.

Cummins and conditions

The weather in Abu Dhabi has been unpredictable. On certain days, there has been dew but with no cricketing action for so many months,

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum feels the conditions are similar to Eden Gardens. “The pitch in Abu Dhabi has not been used for a long time. There seems to be a bit of fresh tinge. The fast bowlers have excelled who have operated in and around the Test match length. The No 1 Test bowler in the world is Cummins, it is good fortune that he landed in these conditions,” he said.