IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad set for CSK debut, Rayudu not fit

Maharashtra and India A batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to make his Indian Premier League debut for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The right-hander, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in the United Arab Emirates, replaces Ambati Rayudu who is not at his 100 per cent, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirmed at the toss.

Gaikwad was sold to CSK at his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the auctions last year.

He was among the thirteen members of the CSK contingent who tested positive for the virus along with pacer Deepak Chahar and remained in quarantine for an extended period.

Last week, CSK CEO, K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar that the batsman had to test negative for two successive days and undergo cardiovascular tests conducted by the BCCI in order to return to the pitch.

The 23-year-old made his domestic cricket debut in 2017 and since then, he has scored six fifties at a strike-rate of 135.31 at an average of 33.72.