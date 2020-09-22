Podcasts Podcast Podcast: The makings of Sharjah ft. Asif Iqbal In this episode, as the IPL gears up for its first game in Sharjah this season, we take a look at the makings of the venue's famed cricketing. Ft Asif Iqbal. Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 22 September, 2020 18:59 IST Asif Iqbal - The Hindu Archives Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya 22 September, 2020 18:59 IST The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see its first game in Sharjah played on Tuesday when Chennai Super Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The former champions bring a famed rivalry to the fore but Sharjah's stage has been witness to many an epic clash that fans in the subcontinent have cherished over the decades. In this special episode of MatchPoint Paradox, Wridhaayan Bhattacharyya, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally share their favourite memories of the game at this venue. Lokapally also catches up with former Pakistan skipper and match referee Asif Iqbal, one of the people responsible for putting Sharjah on the cricketing atlas, about its legacy and its making. Listen in. To follow RR vs CSK, as it happens --> MATCH BLOGMudassar Nazar and Madan Lal remember their favourite members at Sharjah--> Watch here. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.