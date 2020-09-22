Podcast: The makings of Sharjah ft. Asif Iqbal

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see its first game in Sharjah played on Tuesday when Chennai Super Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.



The former champions bring a famed rivalry to the fore but Sharjah's stage has been witness to many an epic clash that fans in the subcontinent have cherished over the decades.



In this special episode of MatchPoint Paradox, Wridhaayan Bhattacharyya, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally share their favourite memories of the game at this venue. Lokapally also catches up with former Pakistan skipper and match referee Asif Iqbal, one of the people responsible for putting Sharjah on the cricketing atlas, about its legacy and its making. Listen in.



To follow RR vs CSK, as it happens --> MATCH BLOG



Mudassar Nazar and Madan Lal remember their favourite members at Sharjah--> Watch here.