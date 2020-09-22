Podcast

Podcast: The makings of Sharjah ft. Asif Iqbal

In this episode, as the IPL gears up for its first game in Sharjah this season, we take a look at the makings of the venue's famed cricketing. Ft Asif Iqbal.

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
22 September, 2020 18:59 IST

Asif Iqbal   -  The Hindu Archives

Vijay Lokapally Shayan Acharya Shayan Acharya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya
22 September, 2020 18:59 IST

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see its first game in Sharjah played on Tuesday when Chennai Super Kings takes on Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

The former champions bring a famed rivalry to the fore but Sharjah's stage has been witness to many an epic clash that fans in the subcontinent have cherished over the decades.

In this special episode of MatchPoint Paradox, Wridhaayan Bhattacharyya, Shayan Acharya and Vijay Lokapally share their favourite memories of the game at this venue. Lokapally also catches up with former Pakistan skipper and match referee Asif Iqbal, one of the people responsible for putting Sharjah on the cricketing atlas, about its legacy and its making. Listen in.
 

To follow RR vs CSK, as it happens --> MATCH BLOG

Mudassar Nazar and Madan Lal remember their favourite members at Sharjah--> Watch here.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 