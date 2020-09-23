IPL 2020: KKR vs MI Today's IPL match - Andre Russell smashes glass in practice

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is among the most destructive batsman in T20 cricket and he would be eager to showcase his power-hitting in the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

In a video posted by the KKR Twitter account, Russell is seen smacking the ball to all corners during a nets session ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians at the Shelkh Zyed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At the end of the video, the West Indian strikes the ball hard and low to shatter the protective cover glass for the camera.

Russell had his best season with the bat in the 2019 IPL season, when he scored 510 runs at a whopping strike rate of 204.81. He also hit 31 fours and 52 sixes in total, while chipping in with 11 wickets.

KKR has a 6-19 win-loss record against Mumbai and would look to Russell to lead the side to a win.