Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: KKR vs MI Today's IPL match - Andre Russell smashes glass in practice Russell had his best season with the bat for KKR in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, when he scored 510 runs at a whopping strike rate of 204.81. Team Sportstar 23 September, 2020 17:50 IST Russell hit 52 sixes for KKR in the 2019 IPL season. - PTI Team Sportstar 23 September, 2020 17:50 IST Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell is among the most destructive batsman in T20 cricket and he would be eager to showcase his power-hitting in the latest edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.In a video posted by the KKR Twitter account, Russell is seen smacking the ball to all corners during a nets session ahead of the match against Mumbai Indians at the Shelkh Zyed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.READ | IPL 2020: KKR VS MI preview: Kolkata eyes strong start against formidable Mumbai At the end of the video, the West Indian strikes the ball hard and low to shatter the protective cover glass for the camera. Oh gosh! That's SMASHED - wait for the last shot..#MuscleRussell warming up to his devastating best! @Russell12A #KKRHaiTaiyaar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/0NsOHJ2Pja— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 21, 2020 Russell had his best season with the bat in the 2019 IPL season, when he scored 510 runs at a whopping strike rate of 204.81. He also hit 31 fours and 52 sixes in total, while chipping in with 11 wickets.KKR has a 6-19 win-loss record against Mumbai and would look to Russell to lead the side to a win.