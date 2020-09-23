KKR vs MI Live Updates, IPL 2020: Rohit's Mumbai aims first win against Karthik's Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders will face defending champion Mumbai Indians in an IPL match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

IPL 2020: KKR VS MI preview: Kolkata eyes strong start against formidable Mumbai

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will eye to start its campaign on a winning note and pocket early points. Mumbai on the other hand will look to bounce back from its defeat to Chennai Super Kings and notch its first win in the campaign.

When every match becomes a do-or-die encounter closer to the playoffs, it is tough to face an opponent like Mumbai Indians. Kolkata Knight Riders have had the misfortune of meeting the four-time champion in such precarious positions.

The story is different in the Indian Premier League 2020. This time, Dinesh Karthik’s side will meet the defending champion in its tournament opener.

Head to Head

MI and KKR have faced each other 25 times in previous editions, and Mumbai holds the advantage. It has won 19 of those fixtures, while Kolkata has won just six. Mumbai has dominated the recent encounters as well, bagging victories in four of its past five matches against Kolkata.

Kolkata Knigh Riders Predicted XI

1. Sunil Narine (Overseas)

2. Shubman Gill

3. Tom Banton (Overseas)

4. Nitish Rana

5. Dinesh Karthik (C & Wk)

6. Rahul Tripathi

7. Andre Russell (Overseas)

8. Pat Cummins (Overseas)

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Prasidh Krishna

11. Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Mumbai Indians Predicted XI

1. Rohit Sharma (C)

2. Quinton de Kock (Overseas/Wk)

3. Suryakumar Yadav

4. Ishan Kishan

5. Hardik Pandya

6. Krunal Pandya

7. Kieron Pollard (Overseas)

8. Nathan Coulter-Nile (Overseas)

9. Rahul Chahar

10. Trent Boult (Overseas)

11. Jasprit Bumrah

IPL SQUADS

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper), James Pattinson.

OUR ALL-TIME IPL XI

1. Chris Gayle (West Indies)

- Has six IPL hundreds – the most by any batsman

- His 175 not out is the highest score not only in the IPL, but in all T20 cricket

- His run aggregate of 4,480 runs is the highest by an opening batsman in the IPL

2. David Warner (Australia)

- Fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL with 4,706 runs – the most by a foreign player

- His 48 scores of 50-plus are the most by any batsman in IPL cricket

- Has the most scores in the 90s (5) in the IPL

3. Virat Kohli (India)

- Leading run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,412 runs

- Has the most runs in a single IPL season (973) in 2016 – the only batsman with 900 or more runs!

- Has the most hundreds in a single IPL season (4) in 2016

4. Suresh Raina (India)

- Second-highest run-getter in IPL cricket with 5,368 runs

- Has aggregated 400 or more runs in nine out of 12 IPL seasons – the most by any batsman

- Has aggregated 350 or more runs in each of the 12 IPL seasons – the only one to do so

5. M. S. Dhoni (India) – captain/wicketkeeper

- His batting average of 42.20 is the second highest by a batsman in IPL cricket with over 600 runs

- Has played the most matches as captain (174) in the IPL

- The only player to win over 100 matches (104) as captain in the IPL

6. A. B. de Villiers (South Africa)

- His batting strike rate 151.24 is the highest by any batsman in IPL cricket with over 3,000 runs

- Can also keep wickets

7. Harbhajan Singh (India)

- Has 150 wickets in IPL cricket – the most by an off-spinner

- Has an economy rate of 7.05 runs per over, which is the third best among bowlers with 100 or more wickets

- A useful batsman with a strike rate of 138, with several cameo knocks of high quality

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (India)

- Has 133 wickets, making him the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL cricket

- His economy rate of 7.24 is the second-best by a pacer after Lasith Malinga among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 19.64 balls per wicket is the second-best by an Indian pacer with 100 or more IPL wickets

9. Amit Mishra (India)

- Has 157 IPL wickets – the second-most after Malinga and the most by a spinner in IPL cricket

- Has claimed three hat-tricks in the IPL – the most by any bowler

10. Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

- Is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL with 170 wickets

- His bowling average of 19.79 is the lowest among bowlers with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His bowling strike rate of 16.63 balls per wicket is the best by a pacer with 50 or more IPL wickets

- His economy rate of 7.14 is the best by a pacer among bowlers with 100 or more IPL wickets

11. Zaheer Khan (India)

- Has 102 wickets in IPL cricket

- The only left-arm bowler in the side

(IPL XI by Mohandas Menon)

The match will be streamed live on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow live updates from the opening match on Sportstar's match day live blog.