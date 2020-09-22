IPL 2020: Jofra Archer smacks four sixes in final over, RR posts 216

Jofra Archer turned heads by smashing Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes in the final over as Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings.

Archer started the over by smashing Ngidi for a six over long-off and then pulled him over square leg as the ball flew out of the ground.

Ngidi then bowled a no-ball and Archer recorded his hat-trick of sixes with a smash over wide of long-on and then wrapped up his fourth six on the trot with a hit over long-on.

Ngidi gave away 30 runs in the final over as Archer's 8-ball 27 helped Royals post a daunting total on board.