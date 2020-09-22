Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Jofra Archer smacks four sixes in final over, RR posts 216 Jofra Archer smashed four sixes in the final over as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 216 for the loss of seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings. Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 21:27 IST Jofra Archer played a gem of a cameo in the final over. - Screengrab (Hotstar) Team Sportstar 22 September, 2020 21:27 IST Jofra Archer turned heads by smashing Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes in the final over as Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings. Archer started the over by smashing Ngidi for a six over long-off and then pulled him over square leg as the ball flew out of the ground. Ngidi then bowled a no-ball and Archer recorded his hat-trick of sixes with a smash over wide of long-on and then wrapped up his fourth six on the trot with a hit over long-on.RR vs CSK | LIVE SCORENgidi gave away 30 runs in the final over as Archer's 8-ball 27 helped Royals post a daunting total on board. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos