IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer smacks four sixes in final over, RR posts 216

Jofra Archer smashed four sixes in the final over as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 216 for the loss of seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings.

22 September, 2020 21:27 IST

Jofra Archer played a gem of a cameo in the final over.   -  Screengrab (Hotstar)

Jofra Archer turned heads by smashing Lungi Ngidi for four consecutive sixes in the final over as Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 216/7 against Chennai Super Kings.

Archer started the over by smashing Ngidi for a six over long-off and then pulled him over square leg as the ball flew out of the ground.

Ngidi then bowled a no-ball and Archer recorded his hat-trick of sixes with a smash over wide of long-on and then wrapped up his fourth six on the trot with a hit over long-on.

RR vs CSK | LIVE SCORE

Ngidi gave away 30 runs in the final over as Archer's 8-ball 27 helped Royals post a daunting total on board.

