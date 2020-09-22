RR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Steve Smith's Royals faces MS Dhoni's Super Kings

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

BUILD-UP

The first-ever IPL champion -- Rajasthan Royals (RR) -- will begin its new campaign against three-time winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Here is the match preview - READ

M.S. Dhoni has enjoyed phenomenal success with CSK, both as a batsman and skipper. Here are Dhoni's top five moments with the Men in Yellow - READ

The three-time champion has been the epitome of ruthless efficiency, reaching the final four — the first target for all teams — in every edition it has been a part of. Here's Dipak Ragav's team preview for CSK - READ

This is a season of new beginnings for the Rajasthan Royals. The side has a new head coach in Andrew McDonald, a new captain in Steve Smith, and a new “home” in the United Arab Emirates. Here's Shayan Acharya's team preview for RR - READ

Jos Buttler will miss Rajasthan Royals’ opening Indian Premier League fixture against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday as he will be under quarantine with his family in Dubai - READ

IPL 2020: The romance of Sharjah and art of T20s - Sportstar

SQUADS:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, David Miller, Ankit Rajpoot, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshane Thomas, Andrew Tye, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anirudha Joshi, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Monu Kumar, Shane Watson, Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan (Wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Ravindra Jadeja, Murali Vijay.

MATCH DETAILS

Game No. 4: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Date: September 22, Tuesday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.