IPL 2020: Sanju Samson scores 19-ball 50 against Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson smashed a 19-ball fifty against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Samson came in at No. 3 after the dismissal of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal when the scoreboard read 11/1 in 2.2 overs.

When he raised his bat for his 11 IPL fifty, the tables had turned. From scoring less than five an over, Royals’ run rate had moved to more than 10 an over.

He smashed leg-spinner Piyush Chawla for three sixes, snatched two more off Ravindra Jadeja followed by one each off Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran to reach the milestone.

Samson has been part of the IPL since 2013 and also has two hundreds under his belt. He also joined the likes of Owais Shah and Jos Buttler who had earlier scored the fastest fities for Royals in the tournament.

In 2012 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Shah had scored a 19-ball 50 and in 2019, Buttler had scored an 18-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals.

Steve Smith and Samson added 121 runs for the second wicket before the latter fell for 74 off 32 (4x1, 6x9).