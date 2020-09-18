Cricket Cricket Mahendra Singh Dhoni ties with up with Chennai’s CSS Besides developing aspiring cricketers, the M.S. Dhoni-CCS High Performance Centre will also look at the possibilities of producing Olympic champions from India. S. Dinakar Chennai 18 September, 2020 19:27 IST Mahendra Singh Dhoni during an IPL match for Chennai Super Kings. - FILE PHOTO/K.R. DEEPAK S. Dinakar Chennai 18 September, 2020 19:27 IST In a significant development, Sri Ramachandra Hospital’s (SRMC) Centre of Sports Science has inked a deal with M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy of Aarka Sports Management for developing aspiring cricketers. It will be called the M.S. Dhoni-CSS High Performance Centre.The ultra-modern facility inside the Porur campus has a biomechanical centre - the only one with ICC accreditation in Asia for spotting and correcting suspect bowling action, besides six indoor nets, 24 outdoor nets (turf), three outdoor nets (concrete) and two grounds.READ| IPL 2020 MI vs CSK preview: Time to clear the rope Dr. S. Arumugam, Director, CSS, told Sportstar that the Dhoni-CSS centre would be inaugurated on Saturday, which is the Founder’s day for SRMC. “Dhoni plans to spend more time in Chennai. He has academies in the Middle-East and several Associate countries and emerging cricketers there will be coming here to utilise the state-of-the-art facilities,” Dr. Arumugam said.He added: “Dhoni also has a vision of producing Olympic champions for India and at some stage, he will turn the academy’s focus to Olympic disciplines too.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos