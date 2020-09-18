Mahendra Singh Dhoni ties with up with Chennai’s CSS

In a significant development, Sri Ramachandra Hospital’s (SRMC) Centre of Sports Science has inked a deal with M.S. Dhoni Cricket Academy of Aarka Sports Management for developing aspiring cricketers. It will be called the M.S. Dhoni-CSS High Performance Centre.

The ultra-modern facility inside the Porur campus has a biomechanical centre - the only one with ICC accreditation in Asia for spotting and correcting suspect bowling action, besides six indoor nets, 24 outdoor nets (turf), three outdoor nets (concrete) and two grounds.

Dr. S. Arumugam, Director, CSS, told Sportstar that the Dhoni-CSS centre would be inaugurated on Saturday, which is the Founder’s day for SRMC. “Dhoni plans to spend more time in Chennai. He has academies in the Middle-East and several Associate countries and emerging cricketers there will be coming here to utilise the state-of-the-art facilities,” Dr. Arumugam said.

He added: “Dhoni also has a vision of producing Olympic champions for India and at some stage, he will turn the academy’s focus to Olympic disciplines too.”