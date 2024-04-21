IPL 2024 Points Table updated after PBKS vs GT: Gujarat Giants up to sixth place, Punjab Kings ninth

Gujarat Titans went up to sixth place in the IPL 2024 standings after a three-wicket win over Punjab Kings at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru fell to an agonising one-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR went up to second in the standings, battling with SRH for that slot. RCB meanwhile finds itself stuck at the bottom of the standings.

Here’s how the standings were altered after Sunday’s action in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 7 6 1 12 +0.677 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 5 2 10 +1.206 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 5 2 10 +0.914 4 Chennai Super Kings 7 4 3 8 +0.529 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 8 +0.123 6 Gujarat Titans 8 4 4 8 -1.055 7 Mumbai Indians 7 4 4 6 -0.133 8 Delhi Capitals 8 3 5 6 -1.477 9 Punjab Kings 8 2 6 4 -0.292 10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 8 1 7 2 -1.046

(Updated after PBKS vs GT on April 21)