IPL 2020: MS Dhoni gets upset with umpire, it's Rajasthan Royals again!

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni almost lost his cool against Rajasthan Royals when the on-field umpire C. Shamshuddin's wrong decision was changed after it was referred to the third umpire.

During the 18th over of the Royals’ innings, Deepak Chahar appealed for a caught behind against Tom Curran after Dhoni claimed the catch behind the stumps.

Shamshuddin, initially gave it out but after consulting with square leg umpire Vineet Kulkarni, he went upstairs to the TV umpire.

IPL 2020 | RR vs CSK

The replays showed that neither Curran edged the ball nor did Dhoni catch it cleanly as it bounced before the CSK skipper collected it.

Eventually, the decision was overturned but Dhoni seemed miffed and had an animated conversation with Shamshuddin.

Incidentally, during the 2019 IPL involving Royals, Dhoni had lost his cool with domestic umpire Ulhas Gandhe for a waist-high full toss which wasn’t given a no-ball.

Dhoni entered the ground and was seen charging at the umpire, clearly unhappy with the decision. This time however, the skipper was a lot calmer.

It remains to be seen if the match referee takes note of the incident.