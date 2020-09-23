IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Kieron Pollard set for 150th match

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard is set for his 150th match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. He will achieve the feat in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pollard had made his Indian Premier League debut for MI in 2010 against Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground. Since then, the all-rounder from West Indies has been part of four title wins.

READ| IPL 2020: KKR vs MI Today's IPL match - Andre Russell smashes glass in practice

Pollard has 2,773 runs — 14 fifties— 149 IPL outings at a strike-rate of 146.64. He also has 56 wickets under his belt.

Skipper Rohit Sharma praised the big man for his contribution over the years. "Having someone like Pollard in the squad is always nice. He is a massive player for us, hopefully he'll come out and enjoy his game, like he always goes. Malinga like Pollard, has been a massive player for us," he said at the toss.

KKR will be fielding its premium overseas recruits against MI — Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

MI will bank on Jasprit Bumrah with Pollard chipping in at death.