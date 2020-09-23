IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins, the most expensive player, leaks 49 in three overs

Pat Cummins, the most expensive player in the IPL at Rs 15.5 crore, concedes 49 runs in three overs during the KKR vs MI clash in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Kolkata 23 September, 2020 21:40 IST

Pat Cummins took a couple of catches to help dismiss Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.   -  BCCI/IPL

Australia speedster Pat Cummins — the most expensive player of the Indian Premier League 2020 — had a disappointing start to his campaign, against Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The right-armer, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions, was taken for a ride in his first over by Rohit Sharma. He leaked 15 runs, which included two towering sixes — one over extra cover and the other over deep mid-wicket.

In his second spell, he leaked 15 more runs — this time the runs came from Saurabh Tiwary’s blade.

Cummins lost the plot completely in his third over as he bowled two wides before conceding two fours and a six, courtesy Hardik Pandya.

Overall, he was hit for four sixes and three fours. He bowled four wides too. At an economy of 16.30, his figures read 3-0-49-0.

But he took two crucial catches to dismiss the in-form Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.

