IPL 2020 KKR vs MI: Pat Cummins, the most expensive player, leaks 49 in three overs

Australia speedster Pat Cummins — the most expensive player of the Indian Premier League 2020 — had a disappointing start to his campaign, against Mumbai Indians, in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The right-armer, bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore at the auctions, was taken for a ride in his first over by Rohit Sharma. He leaked 15 runs, which included two towering sixes — one over extra cover and the other over deep mid-wicket.

In his second spell, he leaked 15 more runs — this time the runs came from Saurabh Tiwary’s blade.

Cummins lost the plot completely in his third over as he bowled two wides before conceding two fours and a six, courtesy Hardik Pandya.

Overall, he was hit for four sixes and three fours. He bowled four wides too. At an economy of 16.30, his figures read 3-0-49-0.

But he took two crucial catches to dismiss the in-form Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav.