IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu likely to miss one more game due to hamstring strain Ambati Rayudu, grappling with a hamstring strain, is likely to miss at least one more CSK game after not figuring in Tuesday's clash against Rajasthan Royals. Team Sportstar Chennai 23 September, 2020 20:22 IST Ambati Rayudu spearheaded CSK's run chase in the opener against Mumbai Indians. Team Sportstar Chennai 23 September, 2020 20:22 IST Ambati Rayudu, grappling with a hamstring strain, is likely to miss at least one more CSK game after not figuring in Tuesday's clash against Rajasthan Royals.READ: Kieron Pollard set for 150th matchThe strokeful Rayudu, vital in CSK's scheme of things, will undergo assessment by the side's physio on Thursday morning. The franchise's CEO K.S. Viswanathan was optimistic Rayudu would recover soon.