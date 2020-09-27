RR vs KXIP LIVE: Mayank Agarwal slams maiden IPL hundred, second fastest by Indian batsman

Mayank Agarwal's 100 off 45 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, in IPL 2020, is now the second fastest by an Indian batsman in the history of the tournament. The Punjab opener tonked seven sixes and nine fours as the Rajasthan attack wilted under the weight of Agarwal's powerhitting.

RR vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Score, Sharjah: Mayank nears century as Rahul motors on; Punjab aims 200

Agarwal brought up his maiden IPL hundred with a four off Shreyas Gopal. He had earlier notched up his fifty with a six over off Gopal over long-off, before bringing up the 100-run stand - a ball later - with skipper KL Rahul with another maximum, this time over the bowler's head. The Karnataka duo, in the process, racked up the highest opening partnership of the season surpassing 94 - between Prithvi Shaw & Shikhar Dhawan versus Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

Yusuf Pathan holds the record for the fastest 100 by an Indian in the IPL. Pathan's 100 off 37 balls in Mumbai in 2010 was studded with eight sixes and nine fours.