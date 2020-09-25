MS Dhoni: We are lacking steam in the batting department

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Friday attributed his team's defeat against Delhi Capitals to 'lack of steam' in the batting department. "I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out," said Dhoni after Delhi beat Chennai by 44 runs to go to the top of the points table.

In the run chase against Rajasthan Royals too, Shane Watson and Murali Vijay got off to a slow start, and despite Faf du Plessis putting the bowlers to the sword in the death overs, the circumspect approach at the top eventually cost the Super Kings the match. And it was once again the sluggish batting in the first 10 overs that saw Dhoni and Co. fall behind the asking rate.

As it happened| IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals beats Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs

With the team struggling at four for 98, Dhoni promoted himself up the order. But the rapid pace of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje combined with the wily spin of Axar Patel and Amit Mishra ensured neither Dhoni nor the CSK middle-order could free their arms as Chennai slumped to its second consecutive defeat this season.

"The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get," said Dhoni when asked about fiddling with the combination in search of stability. "We can give them match simulation and look for the right balance. If you look at the bowling department, they are not all consistent. We are one batsman heavy, and we can only think of getting one more bowler, we need some signs that they can take the extra load. (Ambati)Rayudu should play the next match, so he gives us the room to experiment with the extra bowler."