IPL 2020 News

PL 2020: Prithvi Shaw hits fluent half-century against Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw scored a fluent 43-ball 64 and gave his team a bright start against Chennai Super Kings.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 September, 2020 20:36 IST

Prithvi Shaw in action for Delhi Capitals.   -  BCCI/IPL

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 September, 2020 20:36 IST

Prithvi Shaw scored his first half-century of the season and gave Delhi Capitals a brilliant start against Chennai Super Kings.

Shaw made a brilliant 43-ball 64 and his knock was studded with four boundaries and a six.

IPL 2020 | DC vs CSK | Live Score

Shaw who started the tournament in a rather lukewarm fashion finally hit the sweet spot of his bat with a 33-ball fifty and stitched a 94-run opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan.

Shaw started on a positive note by smashing Deepak Chahar for two consecutive boundaries in the very first over. The boundaries kept flowing as the young batsman attacked Sam Curran before taking a liking to Piyush Chawla.

While Dhawan played the second fiddle, Shaw attacked both spinners and pacers alike as he raced to his first fifty of the season.

However, the batsman perished while trying to up the ante as Chawla outfoxed him.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related