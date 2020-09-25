Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: Ashwin will be back in action soon, says Delhi skipper Iyer Premier off-spinner R Ashwin wasn't fielded in the XI against Chennai Super kings as Amit Mishra was drafted into the side for the game. Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 20:17 IST Delhi Capitals' Ravichandran Ashwin was named the 'CRED Power Player of the Match' in an IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab. - BCCI / IPL Team Sportstar 25 September, 2020 20:17 IST Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer provided an update regarding the fitness of premier off-spinner R Ashwin and said that the senior spinner will be back in action soon. Ashwin wasn't fielded in the XI against Chennai Super kings as Amit Mishra was drafted into the side for the game. IPL 2020 | DC vs CSK | Live Score“Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma,” Iyer said during the toss. Iyer further said that Ashwin is recovering and will be available for selection as the season progresses.“Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He’s doing well in the gym. He had a bat in the nets yesterday,” Iyer informed. Ashwin hurt his shoulder during Delhi's match against Kings XI Punjab. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos