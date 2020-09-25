IPL 2020: Ashwin will be back in action soon, says Delhi skipper Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer provided an update regarding the fitness of premier off-spinner R Ashwin and said that the senior spinner will be back in action soon.

Ashwin wasn't fielded in the XI against Chennai Super kings as Amit Mishra was drafted into the side for the game.

“Amit Mishra in for Ashwin and Avesh Khan for Mohit Sharma,” Iyer said during the toss.

Iyer further said that Ashwin is recovering and will be available for selection as the season progresses.

“Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He’s doing well in the gym. He had a bat in the nets yesterday,” Iyer informed.

Ashwin hurt his shoulder during Delhi's match against Kings XI Punjab.