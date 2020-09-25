Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: CSK players wear black armbands in memory of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dean Jones Chennai Super Kings players donned black armbands to pay tribute to legendary playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and former Australia cricketer Dean Jones. Team Sportstar Mumbai 25 September, 2020 20:42 IST Ravindra Jadeja and M.S. Dhoni during an IPL fixture against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday. - Sportzpics Team Sportstar Mumbai 25 September, 2020 20:42 IST Chennai Super Kings players donned black armbands to pay tribute to legendary playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and former Australia cricketer Dean Jones as they took the field on Friday for their third Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture of the season. The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020 “The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other’s life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones,” the franchise tweeted.READ: Viswanathan Anand recalls SP Balasubrahmanyam as his first sponsorBalasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday at the age of 74. He was admitted to the hospital in August after testing positive for COVID-19, while he did well initially, things took a turn for the worse and he was put on a ventilator and ECMO support.READ: 'Dean Jones was fine and working with the same energy'Jones, 59, was in Mumbai as part of IPL’s commentary panel and passed away due to a stroke on Thursday. The players of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, too, had wore black armbands on Thursday in memory of the Aussie legend. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos