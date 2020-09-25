IPL 2020: CSK players wear black armbands in memory of SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dean Jones

Chennai Super Kings players donned black armbands to pay tribute to legendary playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam and former Australia cricketer Dean Jones as they took the field on Friday for their third Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture of the season.

The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 25, 2020

Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday at the age of 74. He was admitted to the hospital in August after testing positive for COVID-19, while he did well initially, things took a turn for the worse and he was put on a ventilator and ECMO support.

Jones, 59, was in Mumbai as part of IPL’s commentary panel and passed away due to a stroke on Thursday. The players of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, too, had wore black armbands on Thursday in memory of the Aussie legend.