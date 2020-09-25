CSK vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2020: Dhoni's Chennai takes on Shreyas's Delhi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the IPL 2020 match between the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

BUILD-UP

CSK has outdone the Delhi franchise in 15 out of the 21 games they have played against each other. DC is likely to play Amit Mishra if Ashwin is not fully fit. Here's the preview - READ

Ambati Rayudu, grappling with a hamstring strain, is likely to miss at least one more CSK game after not figuring in Tuesday’s clash against Rajasthan Royals - READ

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra may be called upon to replace off-spinner R. Ashwin if he is deemed not fit to play Delhi Capitals’ next contest against Chennai Super Kings - READ

Chennai Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni will become the joint most-capped player in IPL history - 193 - alongside CSK teammate Suresh Raina when he leads the team against Delhi Capitals - READ

Squads Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul Match details Match 7, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Venue: Dubai International Stadium Date: September 25, Thursday. Time: 7:30 PM IST.

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network in India on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. It will be live streamed on Star’s video on demand platform Disney+Hotstar.