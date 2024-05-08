MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SRH vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets, records

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head records and stats for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

Published : May 08, 2024 07:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins celebrates after taking wicket of Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2024 match.
Pat Cummins celebrates after taking wicket of Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Pat Cummins celebrates after taking wicket of Rohit Sharma during an IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to avoid another stumble in its playoffs race when it hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both teams are in contention for a place in the crunch phase of the season, and head into the fixture on the back of defeats. Lucknow suffered a 98-run thumping loss to Kolkata Knight Riders while Hyderabad was beaten by 7 wickets by Mumbai Indians.

Here’s a look at the head-to-head statistics between this sides in the Indian Premier League.

SRH vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
Matches Played: 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0
Lucknow Super Giants: 3
Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 7 wickets (Hyderabad, 2023)
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 55
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 33
Sunrisers Hyderabad lost: 21
Tied: 1
Last result: Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 1 run vs Rajasthan Royals (2024)
Sunrisers Hyderabad highest score: 277/3 (20) vs Mumbai Indians (2024)
Sunrisers Hyderabad lowest score: 96 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)
SRH vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Matches played: 1
Sunrisers Hyderabad won: 0
Lucknow Super Giants won: 1
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 7 wickets (Hyderabad, 2023)

MOST RUNS IN SRH vs LSG IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
KL Rahul (LSG) 2 103 51.50 127.16 68
Rahul Tripathi (SRH) 3 98 32.66 116.66 44
Nicholas Pooran (SRH, LSG) 3 89 89.00 206.97 44*

MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs LSG IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Krunal Pandya (LSG) 3 7 5.75 9.85 3/18
Avesh Khan (LSG) 2 5 9.00 10.80 4/24
Jason Holder (LSG) 1 3 8.50 11.33 3/34

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

Lucknow Super Giants

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Clinical bowlers guide Delhi to 20-run win over Rajasthan
    Nigamanth P _11728
  2. SRH vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets, records
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG: We do not have reasons to worry about Sunrisers batters, says Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sriram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. SRH vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets, records
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after DC vs RR: Delhi Capitals joins LSG, CSK, SRH in mid-table scramble for playoffs
    Team Sportstar
  5. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beats Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs to stay in playoff contention
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR Match Highlights in Pictures, IPL 2024: Clinical bowlers guide Delhi to 20-run win over Rajasthan
    Nigamanth P _11728
  2. SRH vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets, records
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Live Streaming info: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG: We do not have reasons to worry about Sunrisers batters, says Lucknow Super Giants assistant coach Sriram
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment