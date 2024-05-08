SRH vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets, records

Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to avoid another stumble in its playoffs race when it hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.
Both teams are in contention for a place in the crunch phase of the season, and head into the fixture on the back of defeats. Lucknow suffered a 98-run thumping loss to Kolkata Knight Riders while Hyderabad was beaten by 7 wickets by Mumbai Indians.
Here’s a look at the head-to-head statistics between this sides in the Indian Premier League.
SRH vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN IPL
SRH OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
SRH vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN SRH vs LSG IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|KL Rahul (LSG)
|2
|103
|51.50
|127.16
|68
|Rahul Tripathi (SRH)
|3
|98
|32.66
|116.66
|44
|Nicholas Pooran (SRH, LSG)
|3
|89
|89.00
|206.97
|44*
MOST WICKETS IN SRH vs LSG IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Krunal Pandya (LSG)
|3
|7
|5.75
|9.85
|3/18
|Avesh Khan (LSG)
|2
|5
|9.00
|10.80
|4/24
|Jason Holder (LSG)
|1
|3
|8.50
|11.33
|3/34
