MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals captain Samson fined 30 per cent match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

The offence committed by Samson was not specified, but it could be for arguing with the umpires when he was given out after Shai Hope took a catch just near the boundary ropes in the 16th over.

Published : May 08, 2024 12:30 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson talks to umpire after getting out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined 30 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his side’s 20-run loss to Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here.

The offence committed by Samson, who made 86 during RR’s unsuccessful run chase of 222 on Tuesday, was not specified, but it could be for arguing with the umpires when he was given out after Shai Hope took a catch just near the boundary ropes in the 16th over.

ALSO READ: DC vs RR, IPL 24: Fraser-McGurk bounces back from mishap against Royals with 19 ball half-century

The question was whether Hope’s feet touched the boundary ropes while taking the catch. The third umpire ruled Samson out, but the RR skipper was not happy. He initially started walking towards the pavilion, only to return to the middle and have some words with the on-field umpires.

“Samson committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,“ the IPL said in a statement.

A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct includes “excessive, obvious disappointment with an Umpire’s decision; an obvious delay in resuming play or leaving the wicket; requesting a referral to the TV Umpire and arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision.“ On April 10 also, Samson was fined Rs 12 lakh after RR maintained a slow over rate during their match against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur.

Related Topics

Sanju Samson /

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Delhi Capitals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk bounces back from mishap against Royals with 19 ball half-century
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals captain Samson fined 30 per cent match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I preview: India women eyes series clean-sweep against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Paris Games- Olympic flame to arrive in Marseille amid tight security
    Reuters
  5. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals captain Samson fined 30 per cent match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk bounces back from mishap against Royals with 19 ball half-century
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Sangakkara refuses to pin Royals’ defeat on controversial Samson dismissal
    Pranay Rajiv
  4. SRH vs LSG head-to-head, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants overall stats; most runs, wickets, records
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk bounces back from mishap against Royals with 19 ball half-century
    Pranay Rajiv
  2. DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Royals captain Samson fined 30 per cent match fees for breaching IPL Code of Conduct
    PTI
  3. BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I preview: India women eyes series clean-sweep against Bangladesh
    PTI
  4. Paris Games- Olympic flame to arrive in Marseille amid tight security
    Reuters
  5. Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment