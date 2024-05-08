DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Sangakkara refuses to pin Royals’ defeat on controversial Samson dismissal

Rajasthan Royals team director Kumar Sangakkara refused to pin his team’s defeat against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday down to the contentious dismissal of RR skipper Sanju Samson.

Samson, who was batting on 86, leading his side’s chase, was declared out by the third umpire after Shai Hope’s touch-and-go catch at long-on was sent up for a review.

The Royals were unhappy with the decision, after spotting a few camera angles which showed Hope had brushed the boundary rider with his boot. Their protests, however, failed to overturn the decision, as DC reestablished its control in the game and eventually won it.

“It was a difficult one for the third umpire to judge. The game was in a crucial stage. It happens in cricket. Irrespective of that dismissal, we still should have probably won the game. Delhi played well. They were really smart with their bowling in the backend,” said Sangakkara at the post-match press conference.

WATCH: DC vs RR Match Highlights in Pictures

The former Sri Lankan captain applauded Samson’s form in IPL 2024 and added that the Royals captain would offer the Indian side great value in the T20 World Cup.

“With Sanju, the biggest thing this season has been his clarity about the way he should bat. He is an exceptional player. When he is fresh and focused, there is nothing he can’t do. He is going to be an exceptional addition to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup,” added Sangakkara.

Delhi Capital’s batting coach, Pravin Amre, shared his thoughts about the Samson catch controversy while highlighting Hope’s athletic effort.

RELATED: DC vs RR, IPL 24: Delhi Capitals beats Rajasthan Royals by 20 runs to stay in playoff contention

“We have to give credit to the way Hope judged the catch and balanced himself. And umpires are there, and they have so much technology. The umpire’s decision is final. It wasn’t an easy catch. He anticipated that very well. He told me that the ball came very fast at him,” said Amre after the game.

DC’s win was built around a solid batting performance, with openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abhiskek Porel scoring fifties, while Tristan Stubbs provided the finishing touches with a late cameo.

“When you have 220 on the board, the pressure is always on the team chasing. We batted well to get that 20 runs. We have to credit Stubbs for that. His 20-ball 41 was very important to the team,” added Amre.