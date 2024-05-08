SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to avoid another stumble in its playoffs race when it hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both teams are in contention for a place in the crunch phase of the season, and head into the fixture on the back of defeats. Lucknow suffered a 98-run thumping loss to Kolkata Knight Riders while Hyderabad was beaten by 7 wickets by Mumbai Indians.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Player options: Jaydev Unadkat/Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.

SRH vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKET KEEPERS KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda ALL ROUNDERS Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy BOWLERS Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq Team Composition: SRH 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 8