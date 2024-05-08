MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants playing XI, fantasy team, squads

SRH vs LSG: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match.

Published : May 08, 2024 07:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
KL Rahul in action against Kolkata Knight Riders.
KL Rahul in action against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu
infoIcon

KL Rahul in action against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA/The Hindu

Sunrisers Hyderabad will want to avoid another stumble in its playoffs race when it hosts Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Both teams are in contention for a place in the crunch phase of the season, and head into the fixture on the back of defeats. Lucknow suffered a 98-run thumping loss to Kolkata Knight Riders while Hyderabad was beaten by 7 wickets by Mumbai Indians.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bowl 1st: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Marco Jansen, T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

Impact Player options: Jaydev Unadkat/Mayank Agarwal, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi.

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI

Bat 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.

Bowl 1st: KL Rahul (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ashton Turner, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur.

Impact Player options: Arshin Kulkarni/Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, M. Siddharth, Kyle Mayers, Devdutt Padikkal.

SRH vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda
ALL ROUNDERS
Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy
BOWLERS
Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq
Team Composition: SRH 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 8
SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

