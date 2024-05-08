Neeraj Chopra to take part in the 27th Federation Cup 2024

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will compete in the 27th Federation Cup National Championship 2024 to be held from May 12 to 15 in Odisha.

WAIT, WHAT? 🤩🤯#NeerajChopra adds the 27th Federation Cup, in Odisha, to his 2024 competition calendar.



India, your Golden boy's coming home! 🇮🇳#CraftingVictories 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sKsCHuiGvA — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) May 8, 2024

This will be Chopra’s first domestic competition since 2021.

Before the Federation Cup, the two-time Asian Games gold medallist will be taking part at the Doha Diamond League on May 10 along with compatriot Kishore Jena.

Speaking ahead of the meet, the Indian javelin thrower stated, “This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier.”