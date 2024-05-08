SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss favour in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants? Rain forecast, playing XI news

It can be a contest between equals between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, both with 12 points each from 11 games, when the two teams clash in the IPL 2024 match but the home team has an edge playing in familiar conditions on what is expected to be another perfect T20 wicket at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.
Matches Played: 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0 Lucknow Super Giants: 3 Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 7 wickets (Hyderabad, 2023)
Sportstar photographer M. Vedhan captured this at the Uppal Stadium last night as rains lashed the Telangana capital.
The brief respite from the summer heat is done and we’re back to extreme heat today. The Met department has predicted thundershowers and cloud cover for the day though.
Weather forecast as of 6:30pm IST: Partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area, possibility of rain later in the evening
SRH vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran
BATTERS
Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda
ALL ROUNDERS
Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy
BOWLERS
Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq
Team Composition: SRH 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 8
Sunrisers Hyderabad LWLLW (most recent first)
Lucknow Super Giants LWLWW
SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 2
LSG- Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 5; Losses: 2
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1
Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 1
SQUADS
