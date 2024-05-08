MagazineBuy Print

Live

SRH vs LSG Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss favour in Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants? Rain forecast, playing XI news

SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Check the toss result and updates from the Indian Premier League 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad on Wednesday. 

Updated : May 08, 2024 18:27 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL
infoIcon

Pat Cummins of Sunrisers Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

It can be a contest between equals between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, both with 12 points each from 11 games, when the two teams clash in the IPL 2024 match but the home team has an edge playing in familiar conditions on what is expected to be another perfect T20 wicket at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on Thursday.

H2H Brief Look

Matches Played: 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad: 0 Lucknow Super Giants: 3 Last Result: Lucknow Super Giants won by 7 wickets (Hyderabad, 2023)

Follow SRH vs LSG live here

SRH vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Will rain play spoilsport?; Sunrisers Hyderabad eyes home win against Lucknow Super Giants

Conditions:

Sportstar photographer M. Vedhan captured this at the Uppal Stadium last night as rains lashed the Telangana capital.

The brief respite from the summer heat is done and we’re back to extreme heat today. The Met department has predicted thundershowers and cloud cover for the day though.

Weather forecast as of 6:30pm IST: Partly cloudy with a thunderstorm in parts of the area, possibility of rain later in the evening

Dream 11 predictions

SRH vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION

WICKET KEEPERS

KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Nicholas Pooran

BATTERS

Travis Head (c), Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda

ALL ROUNDERS

Marcus Stoinis, Nitish Kumar Reddy

BOWLERS

Pat Cummins, T. Natarajan (vc), Naveen-ul-Haq

Team Composition: SRH 6-5 LSG | Credits Left: 8

FORM GUIDE

Sunrisers Hyderabad LWLLW  (most recent first)

Lucknow Super Giants LWLWW

Here are the toss statistics and updates from the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match: 

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins: 4; Losses: 2

LSG- Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 5; Losses: 2

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 3

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Team winning the toss: Wins: 3; Losses: 1

Team batting first: Wins: 3; Losses: 1

SQUADS
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.

