Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Kieron Pollard's 24-ball 60, Ishan Kishan's 58-ball 99 drag match into Super Over MI vs RCB, IPL 2020: Kieron Pollard turned the run chase on its head in the 18th over when he got stuck into Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 23:08 IST Kieron Pollard got stuck into RCB's bowlers at the death. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 28 September, 2020 23:08 IST Kieron Pollard's fireworks coupled with Ishan Kishan's attractive strokeplay kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt against a probing Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack in Dubai on Monday. Needing 202 to win, Pollard turned the match on its head in the 18th over when he got stuck into Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. He began the over by drilling a tossed up delivery to long-off for four. He got a reprieve off the next ball when Pawan Negi dropped him at deep extra cover and to make matters worse, he tipped the ball over the ropes for six.Zampa dropped the next one short, outside off and Pollard launched it over deep mid-wicket for six. The Caribbean got yet another life off the last ball when Chahal dropped a tough chance at backward-point and the batsmen ran three to make it 27 off Zampa's final over.Pollard didn't stop there. He then took on arguably RCB's best bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and hammered two sixes in his final over. With Ishan Kishan too carting the leggie for a maximum, Mumbai collected 22 off the 18th over. Ishan Kishan was eventually out for 99, one shy of his maiden IPL hundred. With five needed off the last ball, Pollard hammered Isuru Udana for a four to drag the match into a Super Over. Pollard finished unbeaten on 60 off 24 balls. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos