IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Kieron Pollard's 24-ball 60, Ishan Kishan's 58-ball 99 drag match into Super Over

Kieron Pollard's fireworks coupled with Ishan Kishan's attractive strokeplay kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt against a probing Royal Challengers Bangalore bowling attack in Dubai on Monday. Needing 202 to win, Pollard turned the match on its head in the 18th over when he got stuck into Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. He began the over by drilling a tossed up delivery to long-off for four. He got a reprieve off the next ball when Pawan Negi dropped him at deep extra cover and to make matters worse, he tipped the ball over the ropes for six.

Zampa dropped the next one short, outside off and Pollard launched it over deep mid-wicket for six. The Caribbean got yet another life off the last ball when Chahal dropped a tough chance at backward-point and the batsmen ran three to make it 27 off Zampa's final over.

Pollard didn't stop there. He then took on arguably RCB's best bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, and hammered two sixes in his final over. With Ishan Kishan too carting the leggie for a maximum, Mumbai collected 22 off the 18th over.

Ishan Kishan was eventually out for 99, one shy of his maiden IPL hundred. With five needed off the last ball, Pollard hammered Isuru Udana for a four to drag the match into a Super Over. Pollard finished unbeaten on 60 off 24 balls.