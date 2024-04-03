Singapore rules out hosting Commonwealth Games: reports

Singapore on Tuesday reportedly ruled out hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, further plunging the future of the multi-sport event into doubt.

Sports authorities in the wealthy city-state said they “have studied the feasibility of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games and have decided not to make any bid to host the Games,” according to a report in the Straits Times newspaper.

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has been scrambling to find a new host after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year because of soaring costs.

Malaysia declined to host last month because of the costs involved, despite the offer of a £100 million ($126 million) sweetener from the CGF.

Victoria’s sudden move, and the lack of an obvious alternative, have raised doubts over the future of the Games, which take place every four years with most of the competing teams drawn from former British colonies.

The Games were last hosted in 2022 by the city of Birmingham in England.