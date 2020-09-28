RCB vs MI, Indian Premier League 2020 Live Score Updates: Virat Kohli's Bangalore takes on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai in Dubai

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL Match No. 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians in Dubai.

BUILD-UP

MI is riding high on confidence after its first win of the tournament, while RCB, led by Virat Kohli, is coming off a heavy defeat. Here's the preview for tonight's high-octane match - READ

Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket operations, is hopeful that Hardik will be bowling soon - READ

India international and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Yadav says Kohli's brand of captaincy suits the Indian team in all formats - READ

Last meeting in the UAE

The last time the two teams met in the UAE in 2014 was at the Dubai International Stadium, where Bangalore upstaged Mumbai by six wickets in a low-scoring tie.

Overall head to head (25 matches - MI 16 | RCB 9)

MI and RCB have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far and the four-time champion Mumbai leads by a huge margin of 16-9 victories.

Recent head to head (last five matches)

Mumbai has dominated Bangalore in the recent past, winning four of the last five matches.

POINTS TABLE

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (Wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Aditya Tare (Wicketkeeper), James Pattinson.

MATCH DETAILS

Match: RCB vs MI, IPL 2020, 10th Match

Date: Monday, September 28, 2020

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.