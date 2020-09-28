IPL 2020: AB de Villiers slams 24-ball 55 against Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers slammed a -ball fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 201/3 in the IPL 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Sharjah on Sunday.

De Villiers reached his fifty with a six off Jasprit Bumrah in the 19th over. The Mumbai pace spearhead bowled a length delivery that was muscled over deep square by the South African for his second fifty of this season. De Villiers' whirlwind innings was studded with four sixes and as many fours.

He was particularly harsh on Bumrah, who was taken for 18 in the 17th over, including two sixes and a four. He remained unbeaten on 55 off 24 as RCB plundered 78 off the last five overs to set Mumbai an imposing total.