Delhi Capitals assistant coach Kaif aims to go one better than IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said most players, including new skipper Rishabh Pant, are in good rhythm going into IPL 2021 as the team eyes its maiden title.

"We want to go one step further this year, and that's the Delhi Capitals team goal. We have the players to win the title," said Kaif, who attended his first practice session at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai on Saturday.

"We were very close last year, and the plus point for this season is that most players such as Rishabh Pant have been playing a lot of cricket. They have been in touch with the game and therefore in a good rhythm."

Kaif said the team focussed on taking catches under lights during the practice session on Saturday. "The players have been carrying out batting and bowling drills in the last few days. As a coaching group, we decided to focus on fielding skills in today's practice session.

"The players took some catches under lights. It was a great session. I got to meet many young players in the team and the experienced ones as well. I had a good chat with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane."

Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting will start training once he has completed his week-long quarantine. "I am looking forward to meeting Ricky in person. I have been in touch with him on the phone. We will chalk out a training plan with Ponting for the upcoming days once he joins the team on the field," Kaif said.

Delhi plays its first match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10. The Capitals reached the finals last season, where it lost to Mumbai Indians.