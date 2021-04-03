IPL 2021: Smith joins DC squad, to undergo week-long quarantine

Australian batsman Steve Smith has joined the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2021. He will now undergo a week-long quarantine before starting the training.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.

The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where it finished last.

At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the side.

Delhi plays its first match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10. The Capitals will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of 2021 IPL with a shoulder injury.