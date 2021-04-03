Home IPL News IPL 2021: Smith joins DC squad, to undergo week-long quarantine The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February. PTI MUMBAI 03 April, 2021 14:52 IST As A batsman and captain, Steve Smith had a forgettable outing with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. - BCCI PTI MUMBAI 03 April, 2021 14:52 IST Australian batsman Steve Smith has joined the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of IPL 2021. He will now undergo a week-long quarantine before starting the training.The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49 #YehHaiNayiDilli @TajMahalMumbai pic.twitter.com/51IfI2OjGI— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 3, 2021 The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where it finished last.READ|IPL 2021: Eight groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium test positive for COVID-19At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the side.Delhi plays its first match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai on April 10. The Capitals will be led by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who has been ruled out of 2021 IPL with a shoulder injury. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.