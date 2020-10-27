Jasprit Bumrah's mantra: Stay in the present and keep things simple

Jasprit Bumrah understands it is always difficult to bowl in pressure situations. His experiences in the international circuit have taught him that things could get complicated at those crucial junctures.

So, the Indian pace believes that it is important to keep calm and stick to the basics.

And, that’s something he has done in this edition of the Indian Premier League too. “I try to stay in the present, take it one ball at a time whenever the pressure creeps in. Then I ask myself what the team requires for me to do in that moment and then segregate the whole situation,” Bumrah, who is the key pacer for Mumbai Indians, said.

But how does he handle the pressure in Super Overs? "It depends on different people how they treat it, but for me I just try to keep things simple, try to assess the wicket, situation, the boundary sizes and all of that and then choose my options.

“It’s very difficult to just say 'oh you should bowl yorkers, you should just bowl slower ones'. You have to be very proactive, smart with what approach you want to have and what the wicket is helping as well - I keep all of these things in mind..." said Bumrah, who has scalped 17 wickets in the tournament so far.

This season, the pace troika - Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult - has delivered for Mumbai. “It is always good. We have got good bowlers this year with us. Trent Boult, James Pattinson, even (Nathan) Coulter-Nile is there, so it has always been very good to bowl with them. There is a good partnership, we discuss a lot of things, it’s been very good so far,” he said.

Mumbai lost to Rajasthan Royals in its previous outing, with Ben Stokes hammering a ton. “Against RR, everybody was clear in what they wanted to do, the wicket did got better in the second innings and having said that both Sanju (Samson) and Stokes played a good innings. When somebody has a very good day, you have to give a lot of appreciation to the other team that they had an outstanding day and played their shots and were smart in their chances,” he said.

“Overall, there is nothing to worry about. We are still very happy, we are still very clear and have nothing that we have to change drastically. It is just that on one day the opposition played better than you, you have to just say well played and move forward…” Bumrah said.

While he agrees that it is important for a pacer to understand the situation and react accordingly, a lot depends on the nature of the wicket. Soon after the IPL, the Indian team will travel to Australia for a long series - which will be played in a controlled environment. Bumrah says it is important to stay mentally fresh inside the bubble.

“I know it is a little bit difficult to always stay in the bubble, in a controlled atmosphere and not being able to go out - it’s difficult. But you have to stay in the present, try to control things that you can and try to create an atmosphere inside the bubble, try to talk to a lot of people, try to have conversation back home as well,” he said.

“These things help in staying inside the bubble and I look to do as well. The times are tough but you have to adjust as professional cricketers. Everybody’s safety is top priority,” the pace ace stated.

India will play Australia across formats and the series will get over in mid-January, next year.